EMBARK receives land donation to expand commuter bus hub

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hobby Lobby is working with the Central Oklahoma Transportation and Parking Authority to expand a commuter bus hub.

The retailer donated an acre of land in southwest Oklahoma City, near Hamby Drive and Reno Ave., to ease problems of the existing hub, known as the “Reno Mini-Hub,” nearby.

Right now, the Reno Mini-Hub serves four bus routes and is located a few blocks east on Greenfield Center Drive. Currently, it consists of two shelters that reside in the right-of-way on each side of the street.

The new plan will include an open-air hub with restrooms, additional lighting, improved weather shelters and route information.

EMBARK says this is the second busiest stop in the bus system.

They are also considering adding a rapid transit bus corridor on the same plot of land.