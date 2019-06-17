× FEMA approves disaster assistance for 4 additional counties

OKLAHOMA CITY – As families across the state continue to clean up after historic flooding across the state, officials say four other counties have been approved for federal assistance.

On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the state’s request for disaster assistance for four other counties that were affected by flooding, tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds.

The disaster assistance benefits individuals and business owners affected by storms that occurred since May 7 in Cherokee, Le Flore, Noble and Nowata counties.

To apply for disaster assistance, individuals and business owners may call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or go online at www.disasterassistance.gov. FEMA will also have Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams on site in the declared counties listed above to help people register for FEMA aid.

Officials say FEMA did not approve assistance for Beaver, Custer and Seminole counties. State officials say homeowners, renters and business owners in those areas should contact FEMA to report their damages in order to provide additional data.

Already, individual assistance has been approved for Canadian, Creek, Delaware, Kay, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.