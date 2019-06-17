Former Edmond officer accused of running illegal steroid ring sentenced

EDMOND, Okla. -A former Edmond police officer accused of running an illegal steroid ring out of his home and business has been sentenced.

Christopher Caplinger, 55, a retired Edmond police officer, was indicted by a federal grand jury in March of 2018 on nearly two dozen counts involving possession, manufacturing, and distribution of anabolic steroids, along with maintaining a drug house and international money laundering.

According to federal court records, Caplinger ran the illegal steroid ring from early 2014 until late 2017, when federal agents raided his home in the 500 block of Benton Road in Edmond.

It’s alleged that Caplinger was the leader of the drug ring. Court documents say Caplinger purchased raw anabolic steroids from countries like China and Turkey and sent the drugs to an intermediary in the United States.

According to the indictment, the drugs were shipped to a purported auto sales business run by Caplinger out of an industrial park in the 8200 block of North Classen where the drug manufacturing was finished.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In November, Caplinger pleaded guilty to manufacturing steroids and money laundering. Caplinger agreed that his conduct involved at least 60,000 doses of anabolic steroids. He has also agreed to forfeit $287,743 in currency and a $740,000 money judgment.

Since he pleaded guilty to the two charges, prosecutors dismissed the other counts.

According to court documents obtained by News 4, Caplinger was sentenced to 108 months for each charge, which will run concurrently. Once his sentence is complete, he will placed on supervised release for two years.