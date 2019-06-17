Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Guns N’ Roses bringing tour to Oklahoma City

Posted 7:37 am, June 17, 2019, by

Axl Rose (L), lead singer of the US rock band Guns N' Roses, performs with Slash at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark, June 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Scanpix Denmark / Mads Joakim Rimer Rasmussen / Denmark OUT (Photo credit should read MADS JOAKIM RIMER RASMUSSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Guns N’ Roses is bringing their tour to Oklahoma City this fall!

In 2016, Axl, Slash and Duff reunited for the “Not In This Lifetime Tour.”

Since their return, they have performed more than 150 shows for over 5 million fans in stadiums, arenas and festivals worldwide.

The tour stops at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on October 23.

Tickets go on sale June 21 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.