Guns N’ Roses bringing tour to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Guns N’ Roses is bringing their tour to Oklahoma City this fall!

In 2016, Axl, Slash and Duff reunited for the “Not In This Lifetime Tour.”

Since their return, they have performed more than 150 shows for over 5 million fans in stadiums, arenas and festivals worldwide.

The tour stops at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on October 23.

Tickets go on sale June 21 at 10 a.m.

