Local businesses help make over wheelchair-accessible bus for family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Decked out and ready to roll.

A wheelchair-accessible bus donated to a deserving family by Bethany Public Schools and The Bethany Children's Rehabilitation Hospital got a facelift.

The Merideth family adopts and fosters children that are terminally ill or have special needs.

"They're so happy," said Misty Merideth. "They are so happy."

A new set of wheels for a well-deserving family.

"They love to get out of and go and this just makes it so much more comfortable and easier," said Merideth.

Merideth and her wife are in the middle of adopting their ninth child out of foster care.

Two have passed away, but many of them are in wheelchairs, which make it difficult to get around.

"It's going to make it where we can take the kids on so many adventures now and not have to stress or hurt ourselves and unloading the kids in all of the wheelchairs," said Merideth.

After receiving the bus and News 4 first shared their story in January, many were inspired by Merideth.

Local companies stepped up and renovated the bus, free of charge.

"We've had new tires, new brakes, new shocks, new alignment," said Merideth. "We've had a TV/DVD player put in. We've had a stereo, camera, speakers, kind of a little bit of everything."

The superhero-themed bus is decked out.

Each child even has their name written inside along the wall.

"I feel privileged actually," said Merideth. "It really touched my heart to see how many people come in and donated their time and service to make this bus ready for the kids."

Now, as they're packing up and getting ready for their first-ever family trip together, they're remembering everyone that made it possible.

"Thank you," said Merideth. "They have no clue what it means to us. I mean, no clue."

They hope their story also encourages others not to forget about the children in need of a family.

"We would like to encourage others to get out there and adopt or foster a special needs kid," said Merideth. "These kids are so worth it."

Merideth says their first summer trip will be to San Antonio or Branson.