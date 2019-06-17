Love’s Travel Stops donates $2M to Scissortail Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - When Scissortail Park opens up this fall, it will have several different activities on the 70-acre park. One of the main features will be the stage, which just got a new name on Monday.

Some have called it the Central Park of Oklahoma City, a $132 million park right next to the Chesapeake Energy Arena and the upcoming Convention Center.

And, on Monday - a new boost from Love's Travel Stops. The company is donating $2 million to the park.

"We just thought it was a great opportunity for us to be able to invest in downtown Oklahoma City and be able to do something to help the project,” said Jenny Love Meyer, vice president of communications for Love's Travel Stops.

To recognize Love's, the outdoor space which can hold up to 15,000 people will be re-named the 'Love's Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn.' It will be the entertainment heart of the park.

"In addition to music, we will have dance hopefully. There could be theater, talks, lectures, so we want to make this lawn area a cultural commons,” said Maureen Heffernan, executive director of Scissortail Park Foundation and Myriad Gardens Foundation.

The $2 million will help fund park maintenance.

"That was always kind of the deal with MAPS3 that we were going to need the private sector to step forward,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

As Oklahoma City officials look at a possible MAPS4 initiative, they want to address incorporating money for upkeep.

"I think in the summer we're going to have hand in hand some conversations about endowments aired with projects that we're building so that operations and maintenance is addressed."

Until then, the Scissortail Park Foundation is hoping more donors will step forward before the park opens with a big celebration the last week in September.

"Stay tuned for some exciting announcements that will show what this park is capable of and why it's such a special meeting place for our community,” Holt said.

Scissortail Park will open the last weekend in September.

The headliner for opening weekend is expected to be released next week.

For more information, visit scissortailpark.org.