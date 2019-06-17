Man shaken after finding 2-year-old girl alone outside of Oklahoma City fitness center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man says he plans to switch gyms after he says he discovered a 2-year-old girl outside a local fitness center alone.

On Thursday, Glenn Bearden says he was going to Life Time Athletic when he spotted a 2-year-old girl crying outside the gym, looking for her mother.

“She was screaming that she wanted her mommy. 'I want my mommy,'” Bearden said. “I asked her if she was lost, and she kept screaming the same thing. I took her by the hand and carried her to the front door.”

Bearden says he took the child to the front desk of Life Time Athletic, and they told him that they knew the child's mother and would get her back safely.

Bearden is a father, so he says seeing the girl outside by herself made him think the worst.

“The first thing that went through my mind is she could have been abducted. That's horrible. She could have gotten in the street, she could have been hit,” Bearden told News 4. “There are so many scenarios, that you don't allow a child that young to get out of your sight."

Life Time Athletic declined News 4's request for an interview, but sent the following statement:

"The child was that of a team member who was in the process of leaving the club (and was no longer working). I want to confirm that the child was not under the supervision of Life Time at the time of the incident, but rather was under direct parental supervision. At Life Time, the safety and security of our members and team members, and especially children, is our top priority. We’re very thankful another member found the child and was able to safely direct her back into the building where she was promptly reunited with her mom."

Bearden says that statement still leaves a lot of questions unanswered.

He says he still wants to know how the girl was able to exit the building, and why someone wasn't actively looking for her.

“You cannot walk out of the front door without staff acknowledging you were there,” Bearden said. “You certainly can`t get in the front door without them scanning your card.”

Bearden told News 4 they have had other issues with the gym, but this was the final straw, and his family now plans to cancel their membership.