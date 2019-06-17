National report shows improvement for well-being of Oklahoma children

OKLAHOMA CITY – The latest national report on the well-being of children shows some improvement for the state.

However, the Sooner State is still in the bottom 10.

According to the Kids Count report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Oklahoma is now ranked 42nd out of the 50 states.

Officials say that is an increase from Oklahoma’s 44th place in 2018.

According to the report, the state improved by lowering the number of children in poverty, and the child and teen death rate. Also, the state lowered the teen birth rate and drug abuse numbers.

Officials say Oklahoma also saw a higher number of children with health insurance.