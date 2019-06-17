New charges filed against former Sooner RV co-owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our In Your Corner team has new details tonight involving the state's case against Gina Clark. She’s the former owner of the now defunct Sooner RV dealership in Purcell.

The state recently charged Clark with a string of new counts, another for embezzlement and three more for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Clark’s case keeps dragging on with no resolution. Her troubles really came to light in 2015, shortly after she allegedly took her own family and employees hostage inside Purcell's Sooner RV.

Clark’s son made the frantic 911 call.

“She's chasing everyone around with a 357 magnum,” he said.

Clark was eventually arrested, and the cards started to fall. She was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, but that's not all.

All of the police attention brought additional allegations of wrong-doing to the surface.

At least half a dozen customers came forward, telling the In Your Corner team their story, accusing Clark of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from them at the dealership.

Fast forward to now, more than four years later, and we're learning Clark's facing new criminal counts.

According to court documents, Clark continues to maintain her innocence and pleaded not guilty. Her formal arraignment is now set for next month.

Meanwhile, Clark's customers have yet to see a dime of their cash. Right now, they're still waiting on restitution in the case.