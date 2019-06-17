OHP: Texas man drowns in Red River

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a Texas man is dead after being found in the Red River over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday, at approximately 10 p.m., on the Red River near the Denison Dam in Bryan County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Louis Jackson, of Denison, Texas, was fishing at the dam with a family member when he was left sleeping in the vehicle.

The family member went fishing and came back to check on Jackson, but found the vehicle empty.

When the family member couldn’t find him, they called the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

A hat belonging to Jackson was found floating in the river.

OHP’s Marine Enforcement conducted a search on Sunday and found Jackson’s body around 4:15 p.m. in approximately seven feet of water.