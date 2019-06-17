Oklahoma Army veteran who was left severely injured to receive new home

BLANCHARD, Okla. – An Oklahoma Army veteran who was severely injured during a tour in Iraq will be receiving the keys to a new home designed just for him this weekend.

In 2007, Army Specialist Adam Putt deployed as a rifleman with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry, 3rd Stryker Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division to Baghdad, Iraq.

Just one month into his deployment, he was hit with an improvised explosive device.

The blast killed several members of his division, and severely injured SPC Putt. As a result of the blast, SPC Putt lost both legs.

In the years since the explosion, Putt has adjusted to civilian life. He says he normally wears his prosthetics around town but prefers his wheelchair at home.

However, his home is currently not wheelchair accessible.

The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops learned of his story and decided to build Putt a custom home in Blanchard that has more than 40 adaptations.

Organizers say the home includes lower countertops, among other items that make life with a wheelchair a bit easier.

“Injured Veterans lose their mission and goals, not just limbs. In this home I will regain my freedom and independence, enabling me to carry on another mission,” Putt says. “Having a new home gives me the freedom to pursue my education and enjoy activities with my children.”

Putt will get the keys to his new home on Saturday, June 22.

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., and the public is invited to attend and tour the home after the ceremony.

The organization will transport attendees to the event from Newcastle Family Medicine, located at 300 South Main St. in Newcastle, beginning at 9 a.m.