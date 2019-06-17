Oklahoma City mayor issues proclamation declaring ‘Pride Week’ for the first time in history

OKLAHOMA CITY – For the first time in Oklahoma City’s history, the mayor has designated this week as ‘Pride Week.’

Beginning at 6 p.m. on June 17, organizers will celebrate the Pride Opening Ceremonies at Dunlap Codding on Film Row.

The program, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will conclude with a mayoral proclamation declaring the week of June 17th “Pride Week” for the first time in Oklahoma City history.

Throughout the week, organizers say they will be celebrating Pride Week with a range of activities like film nights, dance parties and block parties.

Beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday, visitors will be able to enjoy the Pride on 39th Parade, followed by a festival at 2 p.m.

The parade begins at N.W. 39th and Classen, and will end at N.W. 39th and Youngs.

During this year’s festival, organizers have separated vendor booths into a green zone and a red zone. The red zone will be visitors who are 18-years-old or older. The green zone is family-friendly.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma City Pride website.