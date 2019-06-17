× Oklahoma City police investigating after truck crashes into building

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are working to figure out how a truck ended up crashing through a building.

Police tell News 4 a man walked into an OnCue near 23rd and Santa Fe at around 2 a.m. Monday and said he had been run off the road.

He was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Police couldn’t find any evidence of a wreck until an hour later when an officer spotted the man’s truck near 31st and Santa Fe.

The truck was off the road and had gone through a building before hitting a fence.

Authorities say they are still investigating what exactly happened.