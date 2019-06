OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a possible suspect regarding an illegal dumping case in Oklahoma City.

On Monday, investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of an illegal dumping case near N.E. 63rd and Bryant.

Authorities say there have been several incidents of illegal dumping on private property in the area.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.