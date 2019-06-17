× Oklahoma City Zoo teaching visitors about conservation during World Giraffe Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – Visitors will have the chance to learn more about some of the tallest animals in the world during World Giraffe Day.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is celebrating World Giraffe Day on Friday, June 21 to generate support, raise awareness and attention for giraffes.

In 2016, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature listed the giraffe as a ‘vulnerable’ species, meaning it is “facing a high risk of extinction in the wild.”

The organization says over the past 30 years, the global giraffe population has declined by about 36 percent. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums recognized that giraffes were in need of conservation action and created the Giraffe SAFE program in 2017. The Oklahoma City Zoo is a Giraffe SAFE partner and provides financial support for giraffe conservation programs in Africa.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 21, guests will be able to participate in activities that focus on giraffe and habitat conservation.

The Oklahoma City Zoo is home to three giraffes including 18-year-old Ellie, 4-year-old Julu and 2-year-old Demetri.

After visiting the giraffes at the zoo, guests can also celebrate the animals with “Drafts for Giraffes” at Fassler Hall. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 21, Fassler Hall will donate 20 percent of all food and beverage sales in support of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.