One year later: Oklahoma family looking for answers in loved one’s disappearance

DURANT, Okla. – An Oklahoma family in Durant is still seeking answers after their loved one disappeared without a trace.

Jarred Asher Brown’s family hasn’t heard from him since he left his home in Durant on June 14, 2018.

“He’s got a 10-year-old little girl. She [doesn’t] deserve to be going through this,” Shawn Perkins, Brown’s cousin, told KXII.

His family says they especially want answers for Brown’s daughter.

“I know she definitely missed him on her birthday, our reunion, her last day of school. It’s hitting her hard. It really is,” said Trista Nunez, Brown’s niece.

Investigators say they have conducted over 50 interviews, but so far nothing has led them to find Brown.

Officials tell KXII that they have received information that leads them to believe that Brown’s disappearance is suspicious.

“There’s been so many different rumors that he’s dead,” Perkins said.

Jarred stands 6 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and tattoo sleeves on both arms.

“Somebody knows something and they need to come forward and at least let us get that much closure,” said Perkins.

If you have any information on where Brown may be, you can call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 924-3000.