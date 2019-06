OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a package from a porch.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance footage from a porch near N.W. 36th and May following a theft on May 24.

Investigators say a man walked up to the porch and took a package that was sitting by the door.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.