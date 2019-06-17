× Preliminary report: $8 million needed to repair erosion issues near Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – City leaders in Tulsa are getting a better idea of what it will take to fix some of the flood damage in the area.

According to the Tulsa World, a new preliminary report shows that it could cost nearly $8 million to repair large areas along the Arkansas River that were swept away during last month’s flooding.

Officials say nearly two-thirds of the repair cost is for the east bank of the river, and much of the areas affected include parks and trails.

The newspaper reports that the River Parks Authority’s annual budget is approximately $1.8 million. Most of that money goes toward routine maintenance and paying employees. The organization says it has flood insurance on its maintenance shop and restrooms, which were not damaged.

However, it does not have flood insurance that would cover bank erosion.