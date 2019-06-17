Ragu recalls pasta sauces that may contain “fragments of plastic”

Three Ragu sauces have been recalled because the sauces “may contain fragments of plastic,” Mizkan America, Inc. announced.

The company issued the voluntary recall on Saturday.

On the recalled sauces, consumers should look for the Cap Code on the yellow RAGÚ® jar cap as well as the Best Use By Dates listed below.

The recalled sauces are:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ ® Old World Style Traditional

Old World Style Traditional Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ ® Old World Style Meat

Old World Style Meat Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

There have not been any reports of consumer injuries or complaints.

Consumers who have purchased these affected sauces can call the Customer Service Hotline at 800-328-7248 to receive a replacement.