× Two alleged copper thieves captured on top of Del City roof

DEL CITY, Okla. – Two copper thieves were caught red-handed on the roof of a strip mall early Monday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. Monday on top of the roof of the Gold’s Gym near S.E. 15th and Vickey.

“Officers were made aware of some air conditioner units on top of the buildings there that possibly had been tampered with,” Capt. Bradley Rule, with the Del City Police Department, said.

That’s why police decided to keep a close eye on the strip mall overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

“As they were watching the building, they saw two males climb what we believe to be a pipe and get on the roof of the building,” Capt. Rule said.

The fire department was called in to help. They used a ladder to get the suspects back on the ground.

Both suspects, Raymond Speaks and Quinten Cavnar, were arrested for copper theft and for having the tools to commit a burglary.