Two taken into custody following alleged copper theft at Del City strip mall

DEL CITY, Okla. – Two people were taken into custody following an alleged copper theft at a Del City strip mall.

Police say they had been getting reports of several thefts of copper from A/C units at the strip mall near SE 15th and Tinker Diagonal and had it under surveillance.

Authorities spotted several people on the roof of Harbor Freight overnight and two people were placed in handcuffs. They had to be brought down to the ground using a ladder from the Del City Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation.