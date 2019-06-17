× Undercover investigator posing as young girl leads to arrest of Oklahoma man

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly started talking inappropriately to an undercover investigator posing as a young girl.

Officials started investigating in February 2019 when a man, 46-year-old David Neely, of Sparks, started talking to an undercover investigator from a social media app.

The investigator was posing as a 14-year-old girl and Neely told the girl he was “old” and “sexually excited,” adding that he’d like to meet.

Canadian County officials say Neely sent photos of his genitalia and described sex acts he was interested in. He also told the girl he would take her on a trip, saying he was a truck driver and could take her to Arkansas and Texas.

Neely allegedly made a plan to pick the girl up at a truck stop to take her with him on the road.

An arrest warrant was issued in May 2019.

Neely reportedly told the girl he got a letter about his warrant from an attorney and believed it was social media that turned him in. He continued to talk to the investigator.

He was arrested June 13 on a Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant for soliciting sexual communication with a minor by use of technology. He was taken to the Canadian County Detention Facility and his bond was set at $25,000.