Woman feeling trapped by flood waters surrounding Blaine County home

WATONGA, Okla. - "I would say this is probably the deepest spot right here and, as you can see, it's above my knees," said concerned resident Crystal Gambill.

It's becoming a morning routine for Gambill and her boyfriend to have to get up and trudge through three feet of flood water just to get to and from their rent house.

"It's just a real big inconvenience, you have to walk through this water, 6 o' clock in the morning, I mean it's not a very good way to start your day," she said.

The recent flooding is forcing their driveway underwater.

Gambill said they have another home and were about to move, when the water rose even higher.

"I mean we have another home. We just can't move because of all this water. We can't get our stuff out without harming it. We're just stuck," she said.

Gambill said she rarely makes the trek alone, worried about the dangers of having to walk through high waters. This past weekend when she saw more rain, she felt defeated.

"I just wanted to cry honestly," she said. "It's really scary walking through this water. You don't know what's in here. There could be snakes. There could be anything. It's real scary."

Gambill said she's called a Blaine County commissioner and her landlord. She's worried the problem won't get solved anytime soon.

The commissioner told us that he can't do anything because it's a private drive.

"It's been here for a month... if it quits raining... it might dry up in a month... that's probably what I think," Gambill said.

News 4 also spoke with the landlord. She said she's trying to fix the problem, trying to find a pump to move the water.

The landlord also reached out to the commissioner to try and get some help.