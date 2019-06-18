7-year-old Oklahoma girl representing Team USA in BMX World Finals

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – For the past two years, Kaylee Lovins has been focused on riding better and faster on her bike.

Now, the 7-year-old’s hard work is paying off on the international stage.

However, family members say they are concerned because Lovins hasn’t been able to train like usual due to the severe flooding in northeastern Oklahoma.

Since she was just 5-years-old, Lovins has been riding and training on her BMX bike.

In March, she qualified to represent Team USA in the BMX World Finals in Belgium.

She planned to spend her summer at the track preparing, but the severe spring weather caused significant damage to her home track in Sand Springs.

“Now we can’t race,” Lovins told FOX 23.

Since she doesn’t have a track to practice on, she has been using a simulator in hopes that will be enough to help her succeed in Belgium.

The BMX World Finals will be held in mid-July.

Until then, she is raising money on a GoFundMe page to ensure that she can pay for the trip to Belgium.