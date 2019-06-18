Car seat 101: Event with free safety inspections, proper installations to be held at Oklahoma City Zoo 

OKLAHOMA CITY – An event aimed at helping families make sure their child’s car seat is properly installed or safe is set to be held at the Oklahoma City Zoo later this week.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) is partnering with Safe Kids Oklahoma and the Oklahoma City Zoo “to provide families with free safety inspections and proper installations of children’s car seats to reduce the number one killer of children – preventable injuries.”

The event is free to the public and will feature trained and certified technicians who will teach parents everything they need to know about car seat safety.

It will be held in the parking lot at the Oklahoma City Zoo, 2101 NE 50th St., on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.