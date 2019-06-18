Chickasaw National Recreation Area celebrates births of bison calves

SULPHUR, Okla. – Officials at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur are celebrating a few new bundles of joy.

Organizers say three bison calves have joined the herd.

The first calf was born on Mother’s Day, while two others were born in the following weeks.

“The bison herd at Chickasaw National Recreation Area has become a mainstay for the park,” said Park Superintendent Bill Wright. “When you think of Chickasaw NRA you think of bison. They are synonymous with the other iconic symbols we have here. It is always wonderful to see them thrive.”

The park says their herd now consists of 10 bison, one bull and six cows. The herd was established in 1920 and moved to their current home in 1934.