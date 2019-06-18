× Farmer delays retirement plans due to Webbers Falls damage

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. – Farmers at Webbers Falls are just starting the cleanup process after historic flooding.

For one farmer, retirement plans are now on hold.

Steve Conrad was finally getting a look at his corn and wheat fields after they were underwater for 10 days.

It’s taken almost a month for the floodwaters to recede. Now, sand, sinkholes and other erosion leading him to believe the land may be unusable.

Conrad says retirement plans are being set aside.

“I was shocked and sick. Cried. It was awful. To lose something like this, something you worked for all your life and then Mother Nature comes along and destroys it you think, what was God thinking? You know?” Conrad said.

Conrad says he does have some crop insurance but is still looking for some government aid to get back on track.