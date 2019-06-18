Fight to save ‘Wavy Bank’ building fails as it’s demolished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A fight to save an iconic Oklahoma City building fails.

The building known as the 'Wavy Bank' is no more. Crews demolished it Tuesday morning.

The foundation trying to save the Wavy Bank feels they were strung along.

"It was cool to look at, and I know that it had value and it could be used for something,” said Daniel Woodall, who works across the street from the old bank.

The Oklahoma City Foundation for Architecture wanted to lease the Wavy Bank building owned by Oklahoma City Public Schools. They sent a proposed lease agreement to the district in May, hoping they could help transform it into something useful.

"Fix up the structure and then use it for a farmer's market, outside events. That was another thing. They were concerned about some of the lighting. Make sure there was plenty of lighting,” said Melissa Hunt with the Oklahoma City Foundation for Architecture.

Hunt said she was waiting to hear back from the district about the lease agreement.

"On May 23, we heard that they were going to tear down the structure, so we reached out and he said no. Our attorney is looking at it, and we'll have a response soon with some questions and concerns," Hunt said.

Then, some residents posted photos of wrecker equipment in front of the structure May 23. The school district told News 4 no permit had been filed and that the equipment was for work across the street.

On June 13, News 4 found out the district filed a demolition permit with the City of Oklahoma City.

The foundation received an email June 18, rejecting their proposal.

About an hour later, residents saw the building being demolished.

"Knowing that there would be a protest if they let it out ahead of time, therefore, they knew all along that they had no intention of doing it which is disappointing they wouldn't have been up front with us," Hunt said.

The school district refused to answer our questions on camera, but Scott Randall, chief operations officer, sent us this statement saying:

“OKCPS places the highest priority on the safety of our students, families and staff. After a lengthy period of internal discussion and after analyzing the safety risks associated with keeping the wave roof structure located at 5th and Classen in place, the district has determined that the best course of action is to remove it."

They also told News 4 the space will become a parking lot and will include events - fading out any hope of revitalizing the building.

"This is Oklahoma City Public Schools. The teacher of our children, and they've been completely dishonest with us,” Hunt said.

The district said they approved demolition in December. However, in February, they told us they would save the structure if they found a partner to maintain it.