Free shredding, medication drop-off event to be held in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking to do some last minute spring cleaning, now is the time!

A free shredding and medication drop-off event will be held on Friday where residents can dispose of expired or unwanted medications in a safe and secure way. You can also shred unwanted documents and sensitive documents in a safe way. There is a limit of five small boxes of papers per household.

The event will be held in the parking lot at Moore Norman Technology Center – South Penn Campus, 13301 South Pennsylvania Ave., in Oklahoma City, on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information or questions, call the South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce at (405)634-1436.

