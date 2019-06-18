“All-clear” given after powdery substance found at Oklahoma City post office
UPDATE: The “all-clear” has been given. Officials say the substance was ground up tree bark and not dangerous. There were no injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY – A Hazmat crew has been called to investigate a powdery substance in north Oklahoma City.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at a post office near Britton and Broady Tuesday afternoon.
Officials tell News 4 a woman opened a package, covering her in a red powdery substance.
The Hazmat team has been called to investigate.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
No other details have been released.