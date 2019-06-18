“I just couldn’t believe it,” Family member remembers loved one following Red River drowning

DENISON, Tex. – “I just couldn’t believe it. It was just a real shocker,” said Terrance Taylor.

Taylor and other family members are remembering their relative, Devin Jackson, who drowned in the Red River near the Denison Dam in Bryan County on Saturday.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 28-year-old of Denison, Texas, was fishing at the dam with a family member when he was left sleeping in the vehicle.

The family member went fishing and came back to check on Jackson, but found the vehicle empty.

When the family member couldn’t find him, they called the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

A hat belonging to Jackson was found floating in the river.

According to KXII, the dam’s floodgates were releasing more than 43,000 cubic feet per second at the time of the incident.

“Be cautious of these changing weather systems, and keep an eye on your neighbor while you’re down by the river,” said Chief Park Ranger Billy Williams. “There’s a lot of unseen obstacles that are involved in releasing the water, a lot more turbulent waters.”

OHP’s Marine Enforcement conducted a search on Sunday and found Jackson’s body around 4:15 p.m. in approximately seven feet of water.