× Man accuses convenience store clerk of flirting with his wife, throws metal beef jerky holder at clerk’s face

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a metal beef jerky holder at a convenience store clerk.

On Tuesday, at around 1:40 a.m., police responded to the Circle K convenience store near NW 40th and May in reference to an assault.

When police arrived, they spoke with a clerk who said the man, Chase Stanton, was kicked out of the store approximately two hours before the incident for reportedly shoplifting.

The man came back to the store around 1:30 a.m. and accused the clerk of flirting with his wife and started grabbing at a display of lighters.

According to a police report, the clerk tried to stop Stanton, but that’s when Stanton allegedly punched the clerk in the face and started throwing merchandise around the store.

That’s when Stanton allegedly grabbed a heavy metal beef jerky holder and threw it at the clerk, hitting him in the face.

Police tell News 4 at one point, the clerk stabbed the man, but it is unknown where.

The clerk was taken to the hospital due to the injuries. Police say Stanton will be arrested after he is also released from the hospital.