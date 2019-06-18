× Man dies from injuries after officer-involved shooting in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a man has died after being shot in an officer-involved shooting this past weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, officers heard shots fired at a gas station near 21st and Garnett in Tulsa. When police arrived at the scene, they say the alleged suspect got in a car and left the area.

At one point during the pursuit, a female driver jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to run. However, she was quickly taken into custody.

The suspect then jumped into the driver’s seat, but couldn’t continue the chase due to a shredded tire.

Police say the suspect tried to jump over the car and held up a gun, which caused an officer to shoot him.

The alleged suspect, who was identified as 37-year-old Eric Portillo, was hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has since died from his injuries.

The officer who shot Portillo is on paid administrative leave.