Officials say ‘Water Worshiper’ not dangerous

WARR ACRES, Okla. - News 4 is learning more information on the mysterious actions of a man that goes into business churches and homes to turn on water faucets then walks away.

"He has a thing with water, that’s why he often turns on peoples external water faucets," said Sergeant Tom Green of the Warr Acres Police Department.

Warr Acres Police talking about a man caught on camera turning on an outdoor faucet, then entering the garage of the private residence in Warr Acres.

Police say the man has mental issues and that his family has told officials that he has been on and off medications.

"Just to turn the water on and leave it alone and not really do anything else with it, I can't say that I have seen that personally," said Dr. Willis Holloway Jr.

The Oklahoma City psychiatrist says the behavior sounds most like autism.

"Perhaps the sound of the running water or maybe the feel of the running water, that would be something attractive to someone in that spectrum," said Dr. Holloway.

"We’ve had many many dealings with him over the last several years. This is the first time to my knowledge he has entered any type of a residence," said Green.

According to officials the "Water Worshiper" has turned on faucets and flooded toilets at businesses and churches in the area, but now he did it at a private residence.

The homeowner wondering why charges have not been brought against the man.

"In order to charge someone with a crime you have to prove criminal intent. I would liken it to trying to charge an elderly patient with dementia who doesn’t know who they are or what they are doing and happens to walk into your garage," said Green.

The ordeal scared the homeowners but police and medical experts say there is little to fear.

"I know it startled them pretty good, which is understandable. In all of our dealings he has never been violent with anybody," said Green.

"Often they don’t show that much interest in human contact, with other human beings. They actually prefer most of their interaction be with inanimate objects. So for that reason, they are almost never dangerous," said Dr. Holloway.

Dr. Holloway also says if you encounter a situation like this at your home you should call the police.

Don't try to interact with the intruder. The person can sometimes become difficult to deal with if they are taken away from their fixation.