Oklahoma City Council to hold public meetings this summer for potential MAPS 4 project presentations

Posted 2:25 pm, June 18, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Council will be holding a series of special public meetings this summer to hear presentations on potential MAPS 4 projects.

According to the city, “MAPS 4 would take effect upon the expiration of the Better Streets, Safer City temporary one-cent sales tax that’s helping to fund nearly $800 million in street repairs across Oklahoma City. The tax expires at the end of March 2020.”

The meetings are open to the public and begin at 9 a.m. in the Council Chamber on the third floor of City Hall at 200 N Walker Ave.

Click here for more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.