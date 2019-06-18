× Oklahoma City Council to hold public meetings this summer for potential MAPS 4 project presentations

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Council will be holding a series of special public meetings this summer to hear presentations on potential MAPS 4 projects.

According to the city, “MAPS 4 would take effect upon the expiration of the Better Streets, Safer City temporary one-cent sales tax that’s helping to fund nearly $800 million in street repairs across Oklahoma City. The tax expires at the end of March 2020.”

The meetings are open to the public and begin at 9 a.m. in the Council Chamber on the third floor of City Hall at 200 N Walker Ave.

