Oklahoma man honored for risking life to try and save another man

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was honored for his heroic actions after he jumped into an icy pond to help a man.

Kali Allen was delivering packages for UPS when a woman stopped him to say a man fell into a pond while skating.

Witnesses say the man was ice skating when the ice cracked underneath his feet, causing him to go underwater.

Allen immediately jumped in to help.

However, it wasn’t long before he was the one who needed to be rescued. Tragically, the other man drowned.

Allen says the experience gave him a new perspective on life.

“I wasn’t meant to save him, I was meant to save somebody else and it starts with me, and what I leave behind for my children,” Allen told KJRH.

Allen received the Carnegie Medal, which was established back in 1904 by the Hero Fund.

So far, more than 10,000 people have been given a Carnegie Medal in recognition of their outstanding heroism.