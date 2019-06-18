OU graduate suing University of Oklahoma, former VP Tripp Hall over sexual misconduct

NORMAN, Okla. — A current employee of the University of Oklahoma has filed a tort claim against the university and is suing the former Vice President over alleged sexual misconduct.

Levi Hilliard, 24, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from former OU Vice President Jim “Tripp” Hall, III, who is already under a criminal investigation for such accusations.

According to court documents, Hilliard was sexually assaulted by Hall on at least five occasions dating back to the fall of 2017 through September 2018.

One incident allegedly occurred on February 17, 2018, during a university event at the Sam Noble Museum when Hall “was visibly intoxicated.” Hilliard claims Hall approached the bar where he was working and proceeded “to consume wine directly from an open bottle that was being used for pouring glasses of wine for attendees,” before walking around behind the bar and “leaned in for a kiss on the cheek”.

The lawsuit states Hilliard “leaned away” but claims Hall “then used his hands to pull [Hilliard] closer and forcibly kissed [Hilliard] on his neck”.

“As Defendant Hall walked away, he said, ‘Yeah, that’s the stuff'”, according to court documents.

Hilliard alleges Hall “intentionally inflicted severe and prolonged emotional distress” against him and is seeking in excess of $75,000, or what the court may deem appropriate.

Hilliard’s attorney Rand Eddy sent this statement:

“Levi has suffered dearly from the egregious behavior and sexual predation of Mr. Hall, whose misconduct was widely known and permitted by OU leadership. We will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law against all responsible.”

In a separate legal action, Hilliard is seeking $350,000 from the university. According to Eddy, OU was notified in May of a tort claim that would be filed against the university over the “negligent supervision” of Hall.

A spokesperson for the university told News 4 they would not have a statement on Tuesday night.

News 4 has reached out to Hall’s attorney and is waiting to hear back.

News 4 sat down exclusively with Hilliard in April.

He claims the alleged sexual misconduct happened while he worked at the University Club.

He says when he reported it, the university swept it under the rug.

He says he reported the first incident to his supervisor, but a Title IX investigation was never done.

"It just demolished any hopes of anything happen if it were to happen again, which it did," Hilliard said.