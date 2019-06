× Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Okfuskee County

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a 46-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck in Okfuskee County.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night, 46-year-old Calvin Parker, Jr. was walking in the middle of the westbound lane of Hwy 62 near Castle, Oklahoma when he was hit by a pickup truck.

Investigators say Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.