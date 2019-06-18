The Oklahoma Republican Party unveils President Trump statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Republican Party hosted a reception at the Oklahoma GOP Headquarters in Oklahoma City to unveil a sculpture of President Trump hours before he announced his bid for re-election.

The event was made to kick-off Trump's re-election campaign, which he is expected to announce tonight at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

The sculpture is titled “The President who Loved America” by Oklahoma sculptor Brenda Angel, Ph.D.

"I am excited about the announcement from President Trump that he will seek re-election," said David McLain, chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party. "The promises he made were the promises he kept. His strong leadership with proven global security and economic success has led to peace and prosperity. Oklahomans are eager to support their President!"

The event featured speeches from Republican party leaders and elected officials and focused on rallying supporters across the state of Oklahoma to ensure the re-election of President Trump.

“It’s an honor to be with everyone at the unveiling of the Trump sculpture done by Angel, a fellow southeastern Oklahoman,” said State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd. “It is an honor to support President Trump – he delivers on his promises. President Trump loves this country and its people, and it is evident by his accountability and transparency – he led the biggest tax and regulations cuts on businesses since the late ’80s. Trump delivers on expectations, and I look forward to what he will accomplish in the next four years.”