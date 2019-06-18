× Training center to offer free motorcycle safety course to deaf drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials at a local center say they will soon be offering a one-of-a-kind safety course geared toward deaf drivers.

From June 28 through June 30, instructors at the Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City Public Safety Training Center will be offering the motorcycle safety course to deaf participants.

The Deaf Basic Motorcycle Rider Training Course will cover an introduction to motorcycle operation, avoiding obstacles, street strategies, and other materials. Expert instructors will teach the course, while ASL-certified interpreters will interpret class content for students.

“We are very serious about the safe operation of motorcycles at CSEP,” said RuthAnn Baugh, OSU-OKC CSEP director. “The ability to offer this important course to deaf members of the community will allow us to offer the best learning environment possible that leads to safer roads.”

Organizers say the course is the only class of its kind offered in the state.

Practice motorcycles are provided, and the free course is limited to 12 participants.

To sign up, visit the course’s site.