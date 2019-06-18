Unruly passenger causes plane to make emergency landing in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Dallas-bound plane coming from Pittsburgh has been forced to make an emergency landing when a belligerent passenger became aggressive.

On body camera video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department, you hear applause from the cabin of the plane as 32-year-old Brandon Cordell Ganus was escorted off the aircraft in Oklahoma City after becoming aggressive with the passengers and crew, hitting one of them.

According to a police report, once the plane landed in Oklahoma City, officers made their way onboard and Ganus was allegedly “bellowing an obscenity laden tirade that could be heard throughout the plane.”

Ganus allegedly had red, watery eyes and slurred speech. One of the officers wrote in the report that the smell of alcohol was “so overpowering that I easily detected it long before I reached him.”

"Passengers restrained him, along with the crew. They used a zip tie one of his hands and duct tape on the other to try to keep his hands secure so that he was not able to hit anybody else,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the OCPD said.

Once officers got him off the plane, Ganus, with slurred speech, is heard on their body cameras asking why he was being arrested.

One of the officers replied "You're publicly drunk in the city of Oklahoma City."

"Okay, what is my charges?" Ganus asked them.

"Publicly drunk in the city of Oklahoma City. I don't know how it was confusing. You're publicly drunk,” the officer told him.

After that, using obscene language, Ganus repeatedly threatened the officers’ families, saying things like “I am going to make sure they don’t exist for the rest of their f****** lives.”

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.

Ganus was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on several charges including public drunkenness.