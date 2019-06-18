USDA programs director visiting Oklahoma’s Summer Meals Program site

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many volunteers are spending their summer making sure children are fed, one group will be met by a special guest on Tuesday.

USDA Special Nutrition Programs Director Eddie Longoria will be stopping by a summer meals site in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon.

Organizers say Longoria heard great things about Oklahoma’s Summer Meals Program, so he decided to make the trip to the Sooner State.

Officials say families across the state should know that children 18-years-old or younger across the state can head to one of the meal sites to get a free meal during the summer.

Click here for meal locations throughout the state.