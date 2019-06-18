× Vince Gill coming to Tulsa in August

TULSA, Okla. – River Spirit Casino Resort has announced Vince Gill will perform August 17 at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove.

The Norman native is one of the most popular singers in modern country music.

Tickets go on sale June 21.

Gill will perform at Paradise Cove August 17 at 8 p.m.

Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won both the Country Music Association’s Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy.

Gill has won 18 CMA Awards, including Song of the Year four times – making him the most-awarded artist in that category in CMA history. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

Since 1990, Gill has won 21 Grammy Awards.

His compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005. Gill is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.