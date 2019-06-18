× Wanted fugitive accused of home repair fraud in custody

MIAMI, Okla. – State authorities say a wanted fugitive who has been on the run since last year has been taken into custody.

In June of 2018, Jerry Shane Fellers was formally charged with crimes related to home repair fraud and embezzlement.

Recently, officials say the attorney general’s office received two complaints from different victims who gave Fellers money up front to construct metal buildings on their properties. After he received the money, the victims claimed that Fellers never showed up to do any work.

As a result of the complaints, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed additional charges against Fellers, including two counts of embezzlement, two counts of home repair fraud and one count of a pattern of criminal offenses.

Overnight, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol took him into custody after an extensive search.

“Our priorities from the onset of this case were to return money to the victims and end what appears to be Fellers’ career as a con artist.” Attorney General Hunter said. “With his apprehension, we will do everything we can to make sure he is held to account and his victims are made whole. I can’t say enough about the team of agents we have in the Attorney General’s Office, who worked tirelessly with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to bring this suspect into custody.”

Fellers also has outstanding warrants in Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Garvin and Washington counties on similar complaints.