Watch: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite mobile game preview

Get your wands, brooms, and robes ready! The magical wizarding world of Harry Potter is coming soon to your mobile device.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is developed by Niantic Labs & WB Games, under the Portkey Games label. Niantic created the Pokémon GO app.

Like Pokémon GO, you will see an overlay of the gaming activities onto your real-world surroundings.

The upcoming app combines content you know and love from both the original Harry Potter series and the Fantastic Beasts films for a unique Wizarding World experience.

“A calamity has befallen the wizarding world, causing artifacts, creatures, people, and even memories to mysteriously appear in the Muggle world. Witches and wizards from across the globe must come together to solve the mystery of The Calamity, overcome the confounding chaotic magic that surrounds these ‘Foundables,’ and return them to their rightful place, keeping them safe from Muggle eyes. Your journey begins as a new recruit of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force, established by the Ministry of Magic and the International Confederation of Wizards for the purpose of investigating and containing The Calamity.”

The worldwide launch begins June 21. The UK and US are the first countries to receive the app.

