Young local car salesman helps man after car vandalized with racist graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A sports car owner found his car vandalized after returning from work at an oil field.

Racist graffiti carved into the side of a Corvette and leather seats ripped to shreds.

That’s what a sports car owner found after returning from work at an oil field.

But, it’s what happened afterward that might just restore your faith in mankind.

Jeffery Robinson stopped at Ferguson Buick GMC before taking his Corvette to Dallas to get it repaired.

He says it will cost about $18,000 to fix it, but a car salesman stepped in to help.

“I pulled up and looked at my car and I’m like what in the world,” said Jeffery Robinson, the car owner.

After a few weeks of work in the oil field in El Reno, Robinson came back to find his car destroyed.

“KKK” was scripted on his side doors, Xs covered his headlights and his leather seats were shredded.

“You have no right to destroy what I have,” said Robinson.”I thank God that it was my car and nothing happened to me.”

Once Austin Bryant saw it, he knew he had to do something.

“It’s terrible,” said Bryant. “If there was my car, my heart would be broken. I started a Go-Fund-Me myself. I was just hoping to give him a little extra money to help his car look better than ever before.”

Robinson is grateful, to say the least.

“I’m not concerned about what happened to my car, that’s done, it’s over with,” said Robinson. “We want to promote and elevate people like Mr. Austin.

Surprisingly, he’s not holding a grudge against the vandals responsible.

“The word teaches us to forgive,” said Robinson. “I cannot have animosity trying to get back at somebody else. When you go out and try to hurt somebody, you’re only hurting yourself.”

He hopes others will learn something from Bryant, love will always win.

“I just don’t understand how anyone could treat another human like that, whether he’s Asian, white, black- it don’t matter,” said Bryant. “We’re all still human.”

Robinson says it will be months before he gets his car back.

If you’d like to help him, you can donate to his GoFundMe here.