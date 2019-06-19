× Alcohol possibly a factor in deadly Cleveland County crash

SLAUGHTERVILLE, Okla. – Officials are investigating the cause of a deadly crash in Cleveland County but say alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

It happened Monday, just before 7:30 a.m., on US Highway 77 southbound at Windridge Drive in Slaughterville.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old woman was traveling southbound on the highway, approaching Windridge Drive, when she “departed the roadway to the left for an unknown reason.” Her vehicle then hit a 34-ft. dump trailer, coming to rest underneath it.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report states there was an odor of alcohol on the woman.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.