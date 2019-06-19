× City leaders approve plan to repair Skydance Bridge

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City leaders are moving forward with plans to repair the Skydance Bridge over I-40.

This week, city council members gave the green light for officials to begin advertising for bids to make repairs to the unique structure.

The bridge is only about 6-years-old, but the wood deck stretching across I-40 has reached its life span. In the past, the wood has warped, forcing emergency repairs.

Now, the city is looking to replace it with a fiberglass deck.

Construction is expected to start this summer and finish up in the fall.

The work could cost upwards of $840,000.