Daughter of late Oklahoma firefighter, friend creating, selling bracelets for charity

TULSA, Okla. – It’s been a tough year for the Tulsa Fire Department – they’ve lost two firefighters within just a few months.

Reese Phillips and Kinsey Blunt lost their fathers within a few months of each other.

Blunt is the daughter of late firefighter Mark Meyer, and Reese is the daughter of late firefighter Ryan Phillips.

Reese and her friend, Sydney Lamb, both age 9, are making the best of a tragic situation by creating and selling bracelets, then donating the money to charity.

“Two young girls making a big impact, you can’t ask for more than that,” said Kinsey Blunt, Meyer’s daughter.

The girls are donating proceeds to “Hydrants of Hope,” a charity started by Meyer. The foundation raises money for children with cancer.

“We always joke around that we have twin telepathy, we put our business name to ‘Flamingo Twins Rubber Bands’,” said Reese.

Reese knew she didn’t want to spend money on clothes or shoes.

“It makes me feel good that I’m doing something good in the world,” said Reese told KJRH.

“If Reese’s dad, Ryan, were here and my dad, Mark, were here, they would be giving high fives and smiling,” said Blunt.

Blunt is a volunteer firefighter for Fair Oaks in Catoosa.

