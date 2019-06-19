× Dreaming of a summer vacation? Event hopes to simplify passport process

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re dreaming of an international summer vacation, it can be a bit of a task to get ready for a trip.

AAA Oklahoma is hoping to make the process a little easier.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 22, AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center will be hosting a one-stop passport fair.

Organizers say staff from the U.S. Postal Service will be onsite with necessary forms and will submit completed documents for processing. AAA associates will also take the required photos needed for passports.

“London has grown in popularity compared with last year, while Rome, Dublin and Paris continue to be hot spots for top travel destinations. Oklahomans are also taking trips to Canada this time of year and planning cruises for winter months,” said Jacqueline Bass, AAA travel agent.

Travel agents will also be on hand to consult with those dreaming of a vacation.

“Planning ahead and booking early with the expertise of a knowledgeable travel agent allows you to maximize your vacation experience, saving time and money so you can focus on making vacation memories,” Bass said.

For more information about the One-Stop Passport Fair, call (405) 717-8200.